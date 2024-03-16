Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 3.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.92 and last traded at $195.92. Approximately 212,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 530,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after buying an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.