Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.37

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.37 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 34,588 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Inspired alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.22. The firm has a market cap of £69.61 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.