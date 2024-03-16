Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $584.15. 1,920,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

