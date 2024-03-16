Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 3,626,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

