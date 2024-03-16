Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $24.52 on Friday, hitting $625.52. 3,145,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

