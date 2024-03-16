Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 5,677,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.