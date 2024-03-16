Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 1,187,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,616. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

