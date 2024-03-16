Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.30. 13,007,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.