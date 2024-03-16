Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

MA stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.28 and a 52-week high of $482.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

