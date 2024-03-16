Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $11.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $327.91. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

