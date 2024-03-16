Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 513 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $191.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,289,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.