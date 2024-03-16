Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.