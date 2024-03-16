Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.77 and traded as low as C$20.15. Interfor shares last traded at C$20.31, with a volume of 99,124 shares changing hands.

IFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.76.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

