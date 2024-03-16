International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

IBM traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

