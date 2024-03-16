International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

