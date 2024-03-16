International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $196,992.12 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

