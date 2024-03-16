Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.10 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.