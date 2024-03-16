Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.13 and last traded at $91.20. Approximately 10,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Stories

