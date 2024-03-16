Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. 29,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 795,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 763.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

