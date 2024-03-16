Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 252,520 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,453,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XSVM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.