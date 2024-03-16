Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

