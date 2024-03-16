iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Decreased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 257,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.