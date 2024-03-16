iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.41% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 316,548 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

