iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

