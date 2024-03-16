iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.