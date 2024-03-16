iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
