iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Decreased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

