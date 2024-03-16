iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 30,732 shares.The stock last traded at $74.88 and had previously closed at $75.31.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
