iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 339,787 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,521. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.