iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Raised by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,750,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,038,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,521. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

