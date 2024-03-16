iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.48. 3,647,216 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.