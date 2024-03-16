iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

