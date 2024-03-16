iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $108.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

