Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,777.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $9.32 on Friday. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.
Japan Post Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.