Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.40. Approximately 131,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 300,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

Several brokerages have commented on KSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

