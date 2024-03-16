JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.27

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.27 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 133.52 ($1.71). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 697,687 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,287.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,486.23). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

