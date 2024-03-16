JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
