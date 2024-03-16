JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.33 during midday trading on Friday. 2,078,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,666. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

