Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Stacy D. Krause Sells 700 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.19 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

