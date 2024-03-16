Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kanzhun by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

