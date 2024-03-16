Keith Bethel Purchases 6,500 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 485,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.