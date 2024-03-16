Keith Bethel Purchases 6,500 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 485,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

