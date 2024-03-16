Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.75

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 128907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.77.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

