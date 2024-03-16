Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

