Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Sets New 52-Week High at $345.60

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.60 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.38), with a volume of 188790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on KITW
Kitwave Group Price Performance
Kitwave Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,230.77%.
Kitwave Group Company Profile
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kitwave Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.