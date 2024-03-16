KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KIO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

