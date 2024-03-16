Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Kopin Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Further Reading

