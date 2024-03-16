Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

