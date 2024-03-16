Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Joseph P. Dowd Sells 3,488 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

