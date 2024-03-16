Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.19

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $9.55. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 207,650 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

