Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 4,203,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,965,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

